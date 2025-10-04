Titagarh: Four held as intoxicated youths attack cops

Kolkata: Four individuals were arrested after a group of intoxicated youths allegedly attacked police personnel during Durga Puja idol immersion in Ward 22 of Titagarh Municipality, sparking unrest in the area. The incident occurred near Balaram Post Office on Thursday night, when members of a local committee were heading to Khardaha’s Rash Khola Ghat to immerse a Durga idol. Several youths in the group, reportedly under the influence of alcohol, began causing a disturbance. Police intervened to restore order, after which some of the youths allegedly assaulted officers with kicks and punches.

The situation escalated when the group confronted Rapid Action Force (RAF) reinforcements that had arrived at the scene. Police subsequently responded with a lathi charge to disperse the crowd and bring the situation under control. A CCTV clip of the incident has circulated online, though its authenticity has not been verified. Following the incident, political tensions flared, with local parties exchanging accusations. The BJP and other Opposition parties claimed the attackers were affiliated with the ruling party, while the Trinamool Congress denied any connection to the individuals involved. On Friday, the four arrested individuals were produced before the Barrackpore court and sent to judicial custody. Police sources stated that an investigation is ongoing, and appropriate legal action is being taken.