Titagarh flat explosion: 4 held

Kolkata: Police have registered a case and arrested four people, including a councillor, in connection with the explosion inside a flat at Bansbagan area of Titagarh in ward number 4 on Monday morning.

Sources said, on Monday around 6:30 am, residents of the Bansbagan area in Titagarh heard an explosion.

On coming out of their residences, people saw that a portion of a flat on the top floor of an apartment building was blown off. The police were informed. As the flat was vacant, nobody was injured.

During the probe, police spotted that the explosion took place inside the bathroom of the flat. Cops suspect that several bombs were kept inside the bathroom which somehow exploded.

When the promoter of the building was questioned, he reportedly claimed that the said flat was given on rent to the local Trinamool Congress councillor Md Riyajuddin alias Arman Mondal during the elections earlier. However, it is alleged that Riyajuddin did not hand over the flat to the promoter. On the contrary, he was allegedly using it. During the investigation, police detained three persons, including Riyajuddin. Cops found several ambiguities during the probe and thus arrested them later.

Police have requested a forensic expert visit to the spot to ascertain the nature of the explosive. The experts are likely to visit the flat in a few days. Before getting arrested, on Monday morning, Riyajuddin reportedly denied any involvement of his in the explosion. He reportedly claimed that the flat was being used as a community hall of the apartment building.