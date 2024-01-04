Tirrihannah Tea Garden workers stage protest

Workers of Tirrihannah Tea Garden staged a protest demonstration on Wednesday by blocking Panighata Road demanding their pending wages, money of provident fund and bonus. They blocked the Panighata Road, leading towards the tea garden with their demands. The protest continued for two hours.

Later, cops of Bagdogra Police Station brought the situation under control. INTTUC, the labour union led by Trinamool Congress supported the protests of labourers.

Nirjal Dey, the district president of INTTUC said: “We are with the labourers. We will continue the protest till they do not get their pending money.”

The owner of the tea garden left in November 2023 without paying the pending money. The labourers had staged a protest earlier with the same demand.