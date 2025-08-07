Tiretta Market: Fire breaks out, none hurt

Kolkata: Panic gripped the Poddar Court area on Wednesday evening after a fire broke out inside the Tiretta Market.

According to sources, the blaze started around 8 pm at a warehouse stocked with electrical equipment.

Passersby first noticed smoke billowing from the second floor of the building and promptly alerted the police.

The fire brigade was informed shortly thereafter, and two fire tenders were immediately deployed.

Given the age of the building and the congested surroundings, four additional fire tenders were called in.

Police swiftly evacuated the market and disconnected the electricity supply to prevent further escalation. According to sources, by around 9 pm, the fire was brought under control. Till the last reports came in, no injuries or casualties were reported, and no one was trapped inside, it was learnt.

However, firefighters continued with the cooling operation to eliminate the risk of residual flames.

This is the second such incident in recent times at Tiretta Market. On the evening of October 23, 2024, a fire broke out at a wooden box manufacturing shop in the same area.

The blaze, fuelled by highly inflammable materials, turned severe before being brought under control by 15 fire tenders.