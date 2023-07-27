Tipplers can now check authenticity of hologram on packaged liquor bottles

Tipplers can now check the authenticity of the hologram on packaged liquor bottles. The state Excise Directorate has issued a directive to 3,000 odd retailers to procure ‘talking pen’ which will ascertain whether liquor inside a bottle is spurious or not.

“All retail excise licensees in the state are hereby directed to procure a talking pen, an electronic device intended to check the authenticity of new bi-colour holograms on packaged liquor offered for sale from retail counters,” the order read. The talking pen can be purchased from the state PSU Saraswaty Press Ltd by paying Rs 3,000 through online transfer.

The directive that has been sent to the retailers also informs about some features of the pen. It will indicate in English the genuineness of the bottle.

It can be charged through a USB cable and a C-type charging cable that will be provided for this purpose. There will be on and off, and volume buttons on the pen along with a speaker and LED light.

The state has 12 private distributors under Bevco for the distribution of liquors. However, some retailers procure from other sources.

“A person dealing in spurious liquor does the packaging of liquor bottles in such a manner that it is impossible to ascertain its authenticity by the buyer. However, tipplers only after opening it realise through its odour or taste that it is not the same brand that he is looking for. This is where the talking pen will be handy,” an official in the state Excise department said.

The retailers have been directed to do the needful in this regard as early as possible.