Tipping point: Tension erupts in Bidhannagar over waterlogging woes

Kolkata: Tension flared in Ward 14 of Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation’s Hatiara Sarada Pally area following a dispute over waterlogging on a local road.



The incident escalated late last night when a group of residents confronted the local Congress councillor and her husband, a former councillor, in front of their home. The situation turned hostile as the residents blocked the road, demanding action over the waterlogging issue.

The councillor and her husband, who has been addressing the issue for several months, claim that they are responsible for overseeing the road maintenance under the municipal corporation. However, the residents’ frustration boiled over, leading to the confrontation and harassment of the couple. The former councilor fell ill during the incident and was subsequently hospitalised.

The waterlogging problem, which has persisted for months, has drawn sharp criticism from the Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation. Local residents have expressed anger over frequent accidents caused by the deteriorating road conditions, blaming the authorities for the ongoing neglect.