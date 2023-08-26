TINT sets up IPR cell, conducts workshop

Kolkata: In a bid to highlight the importance of Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) in an innovation-driven world, Techno International New Town (TINT) has established a dedicated cell and organised a workshop providing comprehensive insights to the participants.



The workshop was organised at TINT Campus on Friday. An integral part of the event was the model exhibition, focussing on a range of innovative projects and concepts. It showcased the tangible outcomes of effective IPR management from groundbreaking inventions to visionary concepts. Participants gained profound insights into patenting, licensing, trademarks, and copyrights, as well as their strategic implications for businesses and innovators.

The chief guest of the event, Dr Mahuya Hom Choudhury, a senior scientist and nodal officer at Patent Information Centre (PIC), West Bengal State Council of Science & Technology, elaborated on the different criterion of filing patent and the importance of patenting for innovators. Paramita Saha and Sangita Sengupta, scientists at PIC also shared valuable insights.

Dr. Siddhartha Das, professor in the Department of Metallurgical and Materials Engineering, and Managing Director, Science and Technology Entrepreneurs’ Park, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur, applauded TINT for being the forerunner in submitting projects for the PRISM scheme of IIT, Kharagpur.

Director of TINT College, Prof R T Goswami said: “Techno International New Town is dedicated to fostering innovation and creativity. We inaugurated our IPR Cell today which will provide a platform for knowledge sharing, skill enhancement, and industry collaboration. It will facilitate the process of filing patents and increase awareness about patenting among the faculty, students and researchers of the College, who are relentlessly engaged in research and innovation.”