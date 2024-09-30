Timeless tradition of Mahalaya: Radios come alive for ‘Mahisasura Mardini’

Jalpaiguri: Despite the advent of state-of-the-art modern technology, the humble radio continues to reign on Mahalaya day, marking the advent of Durga Puja. Mahalaya continues to be synonymous with the broadcast of the immortal ‘Mahisasura Mardini’ on the radio at dawn. It is truly the day of the radio. This year, Mahalaya falls on October 2.



Mahalaya sees an enduring tradition as people rush to dust off their old radio sets or repair them just in time to listen to the iconic Mahisasur Mardini. This annual tradition, celebrated across Bengal, sparks a flurry of activity in Jalpaiguri town, with residents eager to ensure their radios are in perfect condition for the broadcast.

The roots of this programme trace back to 1932 when ‘Mahisasur Mardini,’ featuring the voice of Birendra Krishna Bhadra, was first broadcasted on All India Radio. The inclusion of Chandi Path in Bhadra’s deep, powerful rendition of the ‘Chandi’ became a favorite. Over the years, this program has become one of the longest-running radio broadcasts in history, continuing to air in the early hours of Mahalaya morning.

While the use of radios has diminished with the rise of modern technology, the nostalgia of hearing Mahisasur Mardini on the radio remains strong, especially among the elderly. In the run-up to Mahalaya, people from across Jalpaiguri flock to the few remaining radio shops to either repair old sets or purchase new ones.

Bhajan Dutta, owner of a shop in Raikat Para, said: “We sell radios throughout the year, but the demand surges before Mahalaya. This year, we’ve seen a significant rise in the number of radios brought in for repair. Even if people don’t listen to the radio all year, they never miss Birendra Krishna Bhadra’s broadcast on Mahalaya morning.”

Karunakanta Dutta, who owns a shop in Dinbazar, adds: “Though fewer people use radios now, Bengalis still hold on to the tradition created by Bhadra’s Mahisasur Mardini. We’ve had several customers come in to get their radios fixed.” Local residents also share their continued attachment to the tradition. Tapas Goswami of Senpara, was spotted at a radio shop in town. “We may not listen to the radio all year, but on Mahalaya morning, the whole family gathers around the set to hear Mahisasur Mardini,” he says.

Another resident, Deepak Sarkar, shares: “I’ve been listening to this for years, and it still feels new every time. We’ll keep this tradition alive this year too.”