Time to change the paper tigers of Delhi into mice, says Abhishek

Siliguri: “It is time to change the paper tigers of Delhi into mice. Fighting for your rights, you can do it with the click of a button on April 19, by voting for the Trinamool Congress (TMC). This vote is to teach BJP a lesson,” stated TMC national general secretary addressing an election rally at Dhupguri in support of TMC candidate Nirmal Chandra Roy.



He assured that once the election process is complete, the state government would initiate the process of construction of two bridges, which have been a long-standing demand of the people of Jalpaiguri.

“In 2019 you all voted for the BJP candidate but what did he or PM Modi give you in return? The BJP MP Jayanta Roy could not even get a Railway overbridge constructed, let alone any development. However, the TMC has always been with you and translated all assurances into action, including the creation of the Dhupguri sub-division,” stated Banerjee. He added that there has been a long-standing demand for a 150m Railway overbridge at Mekhliganj. “Many people will benefit from this. We have found out that Rs 18 to 20 crore is required for this. Within 6 months from the end of the LS elections, the state government will do it,” assured Banerjee.

Another bridge spanning around 1km connecting the Kranti block to the Mal block would also benefit

many villages. “It will cost around Rs 100 to Rs 150 crore. I assure you Nirmal Chandra Roy will make this by the end of 2024,” he added. Banerjee also assured that reforms are on the anvil. “We will shape the TMC exactly as you want to see it,” he said. He told the people of the Dhupguri Assembly constituency that the party would field a candidate of choice of the people if there is a by-election owing to the victory of Nirmal Chandra Roy who is the MLA but has been fielded by the TMC as the Lok Sabha candidate from Jalpaiguri.