Timber cutter crushed to death by lorry; mob sets vehicle ablaze

BALURGHAT: Tension gripped Boyrapara area of South Dinajpur’s Kumarganj block on Wednesday morning after a timber cutter was crushed to death by a speeding lorry. The incident sparked outrage among locals, who allegedly set the vehicle on fire and obstructed fire officials from dousing the flames.

The deceased has been identified as Rashidul Mondal (40), a resident of Keshurail village under Ramkrishna Gram Panchayat in Kumarganj. According to police sources, Rashidul earned his livelihood by cutting and selling timber. On Wednesday morning, while he was on his way to work, a heavily loaded lorry coming from behind ran over him near Boyrapara, killing him on the spot.

Eyewitnesses alleged that the lorry was moving at a reckless speed. “The young man became a victim of the driver’s rash driving. After crushing him, the driver and his helpers fled from the scene,” said Anisur Rahman, a local resident.

As news of the accident spread, an enraged mob gathered at the spot, blocked the road and later set the lorry ablaze.

The vehicle, reportedly carrying fish feed, was soon engulfed in flames. Firefighters who arrived to control the blaze were initially prevented by the agitated crowd from carrying out their work. Police personnel from Kumarganj Police Station rushed to the area to bring the situation under control. As the tension mounted, additional forces were deployed from the station to prevent further violence. The body of the deceased was later sent to Balurghat District Hospital for post- mortem examination.

Meanwhile, the driver of the lorry remains absconding. Police have launched an investigation to trace the culprit and determine the exact cause of the accident. A senior police officer stated: “We have recovered the vehicle and initiated a probe into both the accident and the subsequent arson.”