Tilted building scare in Tangra: Promoter arrested after 2 weeks

KOLKATA: After nearly two weeks, the promoter of the building in Tangra that had tilted was arrested on Tuesday morning from the

Christopher Road area.

The promoter, identified as Rajat Lee, was allegedly constructing the building illegally without any official sanction. On January 22, local residents of the Christopher Road area noticed that the under-construction building had tilted towards an adjacent building, which was occupied by several residents.

Following an inspection, officials from the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) decided to demolish the structure. A case was also registered against Lee at the Tangra police station, after which he went into hiding.

Earlier, both the police and civic body officials had faced resistance while attempting to demolish the under-construction building.

The Mayor of Kolkata, Firhad Hakim, had stated that legal action would be taken against the promoter in accordance with the

provisions of the law.