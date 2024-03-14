‘Till my last drop of blood, won’t allow anyone in Bengal to end up in detention camps’

“We are not Zamindars (landlords) but are Chowkidars (guards). If anyone thinks that they can usurp your rights and drive you out of the country, they are mistaken. Till our last drop of blood, we will not allow this. We will not allow you to be taken to detention camps,” said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at a programme in Uttarkanya in Siliguri on Wednesday talking about CAA. Distributing government benefits the Chief Minister assured: “No one will remain a refugee in Bengal, all will get permanent addresses through Pattas, land documents.”

She further stated that in many countries of the world, citizenship is granted to students and workers who belong to foreign shores after they have worked or studied in the country for a stipulated time.

“Earlier we used to have this system in India but it has been done away with,” added Banerjee. “CAA is connected to the NRC. Be aware of this,” she cautioned.

“I don’t believe in Parivartantra (family system of Governance) but I believe in Manushtantra (Democracy)” stated TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee while severing all ties with her brother Babun Banerjee. From a press conference at Uttarkanya in Siliguri, she declared that she along with her family members hereby sever all ties with Babun. Babun earlier had stated that he would contest as an independent candidate for the Lok Sabha election from Howrah.

The TMC Supremo also clarified the party’s stand regarding rebel candidates, including Arjun Singh. She stated that Arjun Singh was still a BJP MP from Barrackpore.

When confronted with a question regarding her stand on Babun Banerjee, the TMC Supremo stated: “We do not have any family or party relation with him hereby. Anyone from the party who respects me will not keep any relation with him henceforth. I don’t like greedy people. I have not liked many of his actions for a long time. If in every election I start giving tickets to my family members what will happen to the party? I don’t make decisions alone, we function as a party. Prasun Banerjee is the TMC candidate from Howrah and that is final. Our entire party will work hard to ensure his victory.”

Regarding Arjun Singh, the MP from Barrackpore who has rebelled after being denied the ticket, Mamata Banerjee stated: “He is still the BJP MP. He has admitted to that. Now it is his independent wish of what he wants to do. Our candidate from Barrackpore for the coming Lok Sabha election is Partha Bhiwmick.”

Incidentally, Arjun Singh has a history of switching sides. He had switched over to TMC from the Congress in 2001. In 2019 he switched over to the BJP and won the Lok Sabha elections from Barrackpore contesting as the BJP candidate. However, he again returned to the TMC in 2022.

Mamata Banerjee also raised questions on elections. “How can one call these elections impartial? It is just a farce. If you want to win, leave it to the public. Why use CBI, ED, and Income Tax? They are sending CAPF who go around asking people to vote for BJP. They have made a mockery out of Indian democracy in front of the whole world,” stated Banerjee.

Talking of BSF excess, she stated that in the recent incident in South Dinajpur, a Hindu priest from Bangladesh who had come to India to visit a temple died in police custody. “The Bangladesh Government has requested necessary action. A case has been initiated and an investigation is on,” stated Banerjee.