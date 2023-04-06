Till Apr 6, nearly 36L visit over 63K Duare Sarkar camps across state

Kolkata: Nearly 36 lakh people have turned up at 63,431 camps of Duare Sarkar (Government at Doorstep) held across the state till April 6.



The highest number of applications 4,12,661 have come in connection with Bina Mulya Samajik Suraksha Yojna (BMSSY) scheme — a comprehensive social security scheme for unorganised workers, followed by Lakshmir Bhandar with 2,36,478 and Swasthya Sathi with 1,81,231.

As per real-time online data available from Nabanna, about 13,87,238 applications have been submitted among which 65 per cent which amounts to 9,02,063 has already been disposed of. Another 8,93,925 applications have been approved.

On Thursday, 15,466 camps were held across the state and over 9.68 lakh people turned up in these camps.

The highest number of visitors — over 7.3 lakh have been reported from South 24-Parganas followed by Murshidabad where over 5.25 lakh attended and Nadia where the turnout has been over 2.85 lakh.

North 24-Parganas saw an attendance of over 2.35 lakh people while East Midnapore witnessed over 1.7 lakh

people.

The main feature of camps hosted in South 24-Parganas are the mobile ones to reach out to the people inhabiting the islands of the Sunderbans.

At least 2,695 mobile camps have been held in the district till Thursday with the total number of camps being 6,856.

Among the total applications, 1,01,251 that have been received, over 67 per cent of services have been delivered.

State Sunderban Affairs minister Bankim Chandra Hazra on Thursday visited Ghoramara island at Sagar block where camps were held in mobile mode.

The widow pension scheme, the Bhabisyat Credit Card, introduced in the current edition of Duare Sarkar along with the Medhashree scholarship for OBC students also witnessed excellent response at the Duare Sarakar camps.

From April 1 to 10, camps will be held for the submission of applications while from April 11 to 20, camps will be held for service delivery. All services to eligible applicants will be delivered by April 20.