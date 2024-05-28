‘Till 6th phase, TMC secures over 23 seats’

Kolkata: While campaigning for his party’s candidate in the Bishnupur Lok Sabha seat and for his own constituency, Diamond Harbour, Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee declared on Tuesday that out of the 33 constituencies that have gone to polls, his party has already “secured victory in over 23 seats”.



Banerjee said: “Today, I want to say that out of 33 seats that went to polls, nine seats are still pending elections. Trinamool has crossed 23 seats. You can tally my claims on June 4. Diamond Harbour is the seat which will deliver a final blow in ousting BJP.”

Training his guns at Modi, Banerjee said Modi was a migratory bird who will not be seen in Bengal post elections.

On Monday, Modi held a public meeting in Bengal which also included a roadshow in Kolkata. Referring to that, Banerjee said: “Today, the PM is holding sabhas in Bengal and will do a roadshow in Kolkata. You won’t see him after the elections.”

Banerjee further said: “Till the time we are here, even PM Modi won’t be able to stop Lakshmir Bhandar for our mothers and sisters. The same PM stopped 100-day and Awas funds of poor people of Bengal. On one hand, didi (CM Mamata Banerjee) is giving Rs 1200 to our mothers and sisters (Lakshmir Bhandar) while Modi is snatching away that money in the form of an LPG cylinder for which we need to pay Rs 1200. Prices of essential commodities are skyrocketing. This is an example of Modi’s governance”.

He alleged: “For the last 3.5 years they have stopped all funds of MGNREGA and Awas to Bengal. Instead, they make false claims that we have given the money but TMC panchayat members have looted the money.” Challenging PM Modi, Abhishek said: “Infront of everyone present here, I want to tell this to PM, tomorrow you will hold a public meeting at Kakdwip - Why don’t you furnish white paper on the funds released to Bengal under Awas and MGNREGA since 2021. I am sure you cannot and you won’t.”

He questioned: “BJP has now started blaming the Central Forces. Why? because Central Forces are also aware that on June 4 a democratic INDIA bloc will form the govt at Centre”.