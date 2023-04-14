Tiljala fire: Father and son charred to death

KOLKATA: A man and his elder son were charred to death while his younger son suffered burn injuries after a fire broke out at a slipper printing factory in Tiljala on Thursday morning.

Four fire tenders were pressed into action and the fire was doused completely around 9 am.

According to sources, the deceased person identified as Md Nasim Akter (45) and Md Amir (26) along with Md Jasim used to stay inside their slipper printing factory at night.

On Thursday around 6:30 am fire broke out inside the factory when they were sleeping. Local people spotted the flames and started throwing water to douse the fire. Police and fire brigade were also informed. Four fire tenders rushed to the spot and started spraying water. Meanwhile, with the help of residents, firefighters rescued the trio trapped inside. They were rushed to Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital (CNMCH) where Akter and Amir were declared dead. Jasim was later shifted to NRS Medical College and Hospital where he has been admitted to the burn unit. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. However, the fire brigade officials suspect that a short circuit might have triggered the fire.