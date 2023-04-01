Tiljala case: OC removed

Kolkata: The Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Tiljala Police Station Biswak Mukherjee has been removed and transferred to Kolkata Police Academy in Dumurjala. Supratik Banerjee, who works at the Anti-Dacoity section of Kolkata Police has been made the new in-charge.



A case has been registered against Mukherjee and at least five other people after a written complaint was received from the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Priyank Kanoongo.

Kanoongo had alleged that at Tiljala Police Station the proceedings of inquiry were being recorded by a body camera and when he had allegedly tried to take away the camera, he was physically stopped from doing so and the camera was forcibly taken from him.

A team of NCPCR comprising Kanoongo and a member secretary visited Tiljala on March 31 in connection with the alleged murder of a minor girl. According to police officials, all kinds of assistance, pilot and security were provided to the team by Kolkata Police. Based on a written statement by Kanoongo, a case has been recorded and a probe is being conducted. Moreover, it has been reported that the West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights (WBCPCR) chairperson Sudeshna Roy has levelled allegations of misconduct against the NCPCR Chairperson.

Meanwhile, 30 people who were arrested in connection with the rioting, stone throwing, arsoning, assaulting police and damaging public properties in Tiljala have been granted judicial custody till the next hearing which is scheduled to take place on April 10. A few days ago, a minor girl was allegedly abducted and murdered by her neighbour in Tiljala.