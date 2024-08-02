TIGWS Siliguri launches Western Australian curriculum

Siliguri: Techno India Group World School (TIGWS) Siliguri, a premium residential and day-boarding for girls, has tied up with School Curriculum & Standards Authority International (SCSA), Western Australian Government to conduct the Western Australia International Curriculum on its campus.

This is the first time in West Bengal that a school is providing options for two certificate courses. Along with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) the school has introduced Western Australia Certificate Education (WACE) and Western Australia Matriculation (WAM) exams in its campus. WACE is accepted by all Australian Universities and world’s leading universities for admission to graduate courses and scholarships.

This course was ceremonially introduced with a programme held at the school premises on Thursday. Bhaskar Roy, the Vice President of Techno India Group, Nandita Nandi, Principal of the school and other teachers and students were present at the programme. “Students of TIGWS Siliguri will now have the opportunity to pursue the Western Australian curriculum. This will enable students to gain exposure to an international curriculum,” said Bhaskar Roy, the Vice-President of Techno India Group. Teachers of Australian schools have been providing training to the teachers of TIGWS through online platforms.

These teachers will teach students in the format of an Australian school.The school will also provide opportunities for students to pursue their education at any college or university in Australia after completing their education up to Class 12 from this school under WACE. The education fee will be the same as the CBSE board education fees.