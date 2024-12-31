‘Tigress Zeenat keeping well at Alipore Zoo Hospital’

Kolkata: Tigress Zeenat who reached the Alipore Zoo Hospital on Sunday midnight is keeping well and is under the supervision of veterinarians. The state Forest had successfully tranquilised the tigress on Sunday afternoon, nine days after it had sneaked into the Bengal forest area.

A senior official of the Forest department said that the big cat will be under observation at the hospital for some days.

Zeenat was offered buffalo meat for lunch but she refused the same which is not unnatural considering the fact that she was in natural habitat for a long period and was having food after hunting.

“The health condition of the tigress is normal. She is a bit drowsy as she has been administered injection to relieve pain inflicted by the dart that was fired to tranquilise her,” a senior official of Alipore Zoo said adding that the decision about handing over the tigress to the Odisha government will be taken at the topmost level.

“We hope that the Odisha government will take her back. We will be keeping the tigress under our safe custody till we receive any communication from our Odisha counterparts,” said Birbaha Hansda, state Forest minister.