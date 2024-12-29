Tigress Zeenat eludes tranquilisation attempts

Kolkata: Two successive attempts to tranquilise tigress Zeenat in less than 24 hours since Friday night have proved futile with the big cat still continuing to elude the foresters guaranteeing sleepless nights for them.

The first attempt was made under Dangardi beat at Manbazar forest in Purulia on Friday night and the second on Saturday late afternoon was made at Gosaidingi area at Ranibandh in Bankura at 4 pm. In the first attempt, the tigress tore the nylon net laid by the tranquilising teams and fled away. It travelled a reasonable distance and on the morning, it was traced at Ranibandh in Bankura which is not too far away from Mukutmanipur which is one the most popular tourist destinations in the district.

“A tranquiliser dart was fired at the tigress at Gosaidingi area, but she managed to escape. We are not yet sure whether the dart had hit her or had missed the target,” said Debal Roy, state Chief Wildlife Warden. S Kulandaivel, chief conservator of Forests who is present right at the operation site at Gopalpur mouza in Banpukri forest of Bankura said that full night operation will be on for tranquilising the big cat.

The tiger had changed its location on Friday morning and took shelter under Dangardi beat at Manbazar forest in Purulia after remaining under Bandwan range in Purulia since December 22.

“We have taken all possible measures to safely tranquilize the tigress at Banpukri Forest. It is a small patch of forest and our department is guarding with nylon net and manpower to prevent entry of the tigress into locality. Four tranquilising teams are placed at strategic locations. Live baits are placed with smart trap cages for capturing the big cat,” said a senior forest official.

It has been since December 10, when the Forest departments of Bengal, Jharkhand and Odisha have been closely monitoring the movement of the Royal Bengal Tiger Zeenat that has travelled from Simlipal forest in Odisha.

It had sneaked into Bandwan forest range in Purulia on December 22 morning after remaining under Belpahari range at Jhargram for two days.