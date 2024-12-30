Tigress captured, kept inside scientific cage; to be handed over to Odisha

Kolkata: After two failed attempts, the Forest department on Sunday late afternoon ultimately succeeded in tranquilising tigress Zeenat, nine days after it had sneaked into the Bengal forest area.

“We combed down the operation area to one hectare under Gopalpur mouza at Gosaidingi forest in south Bankura since Saturday night and put all our resources to close down all possible escape routes. Ultimately, at 3.56 pm on Sunday, we tranquilised the tigress using darts. We confirmed with the veterinarians about the success of the dart and then put the tigress inside a scientific cage,” said S Kulandaivel, chief conservator of forests, adding that the scientific cage ensures the animal is not hurt.

A Forest department official said that the tigress has been transported to the Alipore Zoo Hospital where it will be kept under observation for at least one day. The foresters feel that lengthy travelling at this juncture may prove to be strenuous for the tigress. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee congratulated the forest officials of Bengal on the successful rescue of Zeenat. “My heartiest congratulations to the forest officials of West Bengal on the successful rescue of the tigress- Zeenat. My sincere gratitude to the district administration, police, panchayat functionaries and the local people for their invaluable support and collaboration in this remarkable effort. This rescue is a shining example of teamwork and dedication toward wildlife conservation. Your combined efforts have not only saved a majestic creature that strayed out of its habitat but also reinforced the importance of protecting our natural heritage. Thank you for your outstanding work!” Banerjee wrote on her X handle.

A total of around 200 people were involved in the tranquilising operation. This included expert teams from Sunderbans, forest staff from Bankura and Purulia districts. The tigress, since December 10, has been roaming the forest areas of Jhargram and Purulia. It entered the Bankura division on Saturday. “We have officially written to our counterpart in the Odisha forest from where the tigress enteredfirst into Jharkhand and then into Bengal forests. We have asked them to come for the handover which will be documented,” said Birbaha Hansda, state Forest minister.

Hansda said that Simlipal authorities in Odisha should have acted responsibly in dealing with the tigress they brought from Maharshtra’s Tadoba-Andheri Reserve and had released it in Simlipal in November. Forest department sources said the first attempt for tranquilising the big cat was made under Dangardi beat at Manbazar forest in Purulia on Friday night. The second on Saturday late afternoon at Gosaidingi area at Ranibandh in Bankura at 4 pm. In the first attempt, the tigress tore the nylon net laid by the department and fled.