TIGPS-Siliguri shines in CBSE exam with stellar results

Siliguri: The students of Techno India Group Public School (TIGPS), Siliguri, have once again set a benchmark of academic excellence with their exceptional performance in the CBSE Board Examinations 2025. Demonstrating unwavering dedication and commitment, both Class X (AISSE) and Class XII (AISSCE) students delivered remarkable results.

Heeyasree Paul has emerged as the probable topper of Siliguri in the Class XII Board Examinations, scoring an outstanding 98.80 per cent. Her remarkable achievement is a testament to the academic rigor and supportive environment provided by TIGPS-Siliguri.

Out of 390 students enrolled in Class XII this year, a significant number achieved high scores across the three academic streams: In Science Stream, 10 students scored between 91 per cent and 100 per cent, 23 students scored between 81 per cent and 90 per cent, 60 students scored between 71 per cent and 80 per cent. In Humanities Stream, 2 students scored between 91 per cent and 100 per cent, 7 students scored between 81 per cent and 90 per cent, 11 students scored between 71 per cent and 80 per cent.

In Commerce Stream, 1 student scored a top mark of 94.20 per cent, 4 students scored between 81 per cent and 90 per cent, 14 students scored between 71 per cent and 80 per cent. The Class X students also delivered commendable results, with 285 students appearing for the exams. The highest score recorded was an impressive 97.60 per cent.

Performance overview: 31 students scored between 91 per cent and 100 per cent, 55 students scored between 81 per cent and 90 per cent, 67 students scored between 71 per cent and 80 per cent.

These achievements reflect not only the students’ perseverance but also the invaluable support and guidance provided by the school’s dedicated faculty and the constant encouragement from parents.

Nandita Nandi, the Principal of TIGPS-Siliguri congratulated all students, saying: “We are extremely proud of our students’ hard work and accomplishments. These results are a reflection of the disciplined efforts of our students, the unwavering commitment of our teachers and the strong partnership we share with our parents.”