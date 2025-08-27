TIGPS Cooch Behar students meet Guv at Raj Bhavan

Cooch Behar: In a landmark moment for Techno India Group Public School (TIGPS), Cooch Behar, a delegation of 24 students visited the Raj Bhavan on Tuesday and interacted with the Governor of West Bengal.

The initiative was led by Satyam Roychowdhury, Managing Director of Techno India Group.

The students, accompanied by Academic Coordinator Tanmay Nandi, Assistant Teacher Sampa Dutta, and Chinmoy Kumar Palit, Executive Director (Academics), were given a guided tour of the historic Raj Bhavan, including its library, conference hall, billiard room and royal chambers.

The Governor warmly received the team and urged the students to stay updated, take responsibility and contribute towards nation-building.

As a token of local heritage, the school presented a Sital Pati—a traditional craft of Cooch Behar—to the Governor. The Chief Secretary to the Governor also hosted a tea party for the delegation. The visit, coordinated by Tulika Bhattacharya on behalf of Techno India Group, left the students deeply inspired and motivated to pursue their goals with renewed determination.