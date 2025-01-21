Tiger that sneaked into Bengal from Jharkhand returns to Dalma Forest

Kolkata: The tiger that had sneaked into Bengal from Jharkhand and stayed there 10 days has returned to Dalma Forest.

Forest department sources said the big cat moved over 300 km along three districts namely Jhargram, Bankura and Purulia during its stay in Bengal. “We have searched the pugmark trace upto Jharkhand border (from Raikha hills of Purulia) and spoke to Range Forest Officer (RFO) Ghatshila Digvijay Singh. He confirmed that they have received the report of tiger movement at Jharkhand side (Kalajora Mouza) in Ghatshila range of Dalma forest. The present location of the tiger is 7 km away from the Bengal border,” said S Kulandaivel, principal conservator of forests (Central).

The foresters took all precautionary measures to ensure that there were no human injuries or casualties during the tiger’s stay in Bengal. Trap cameras were laid for monitoring its movement and measures for tranquilising the big cat were taken.

A forest official said there will be vigil in the bordering area for the next three days. The tranquilising team that came from Sunderban will remain at Bandwan in Purulia for a few days.

Odisha tigress Zeenat had followed a similar route to Purulia before entering adjoining Bankura district from Gopalpur. Later, foresters found pugmarks near Jamunagorah village beneath Raika hills, indicating its return. Later, camera-trapped images were also found near Raika hills. Zeenat was tranquilised by the Forest department in Bankura and handed over to the authorities of Simlipal Tiger Reserve where she originally came from.