Tiger sneaks into human habitat at Maipith

Kolkata: Much to the relief of the residents under Maipith Coastal Police Station in Kultali, the Forest department on Friday assured that the tiger that had entered into human habitat on Thursday afternoon returned to the forest.

The inhabitants of the Poila Gheri Sudhir Das Ghat area were gripped by a sense of fear after they heard the tiger’s roar on Thursday. While a section of the villagers preferred not to venture out of the forest, others came out and found pugmarks of the big cat in the planted forest opposite of Herobhanga 9 compartment.

A team from the Forest department along with police officials from Maipith Coastal PS rushed to the spot. They kept the village on guard to avoid any sort of untoward incident.

“The tiger came out through the creek by jumping off the canal guard during high tide. On Friday morning at about 6.30 am that tiger again entered into Herobhanga 9 compartment,” Milan Mandal, Divisional Forest Officer, South

24-Parganas said.