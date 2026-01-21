Tiger sighting in Buxa Reserve revives hope for conservation

Alipurduar: A recent tiger sighting in Buxa Tiger Reserve (BTR) has reignited hope for wildlife conservation and validated the sacrifices of 203 families who gave up their ancestral forest homes to support the revival of big cats in the region. Now settled in the government-rehabilitated village of Bonochhaya, the families say the sighting reaffirms the purpose behind their displacement.

On January 15, a tiger was captured on a camera trap deep within BTR’s western range, marking the latest confirmed sighting after similar evidence in 2021 and 2023. The photograph, recorded in a dense forest zone, has generated excitement within the Forest Department and renewed optimism for the long-term restoration of tiger habitats in Buxa.

Evidence of tigers in the area first emerged in December 2021 after nearly three decades of absence. Since then, the Forest Department has strengthened conservation measures, including habitat improvement and prey base augmentation. Thousands of sambar and chital deer have been translocated from other protected forests, alongside the development of grasslands to support prey populations.

Parallelly, the state government fast-tracked the relocation of 15 forest villages from BTR’s core area. Leading this initiative were 203 families from Bhutia Basti and Gangutia Basti, who were moved to government land near Bhatpara Tea Garden in Kalchini block.

The new settlement was officially named Bonochhaya by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on January 30, 2024.

Nearly two years after leaving behind generations of memories, the relocated residents describe the tiger sighting as a moment of fulfillment.

“We left the forest so wildlife could return,” said Mani Lama, a former resident of Gangutia Basti. “After we moved, the animals got uninterrupted habitat. Seeing the tiger’s image now fills us with pride.”

Echoing the sentiment, Ashok Lama, a former resident of Bhutia Basti, said that the area has become completely undisturbed since the relocation. “In that peaceful environment, species that had disappeared are returning.

The tiger’s presence makes every family in Bonochhaya feel proud and happy,” he said.

Apurba Sen, Field Director of Buxa Tiger Reserve, said: “During the nationwide tiger census, Buxa’s tiger sightings and predation patterns indicate highly positive developments. Since January 15, multiple tiger images have been captured, all of which will be sent to the Wildlife Institute of India for detailed analysis.”