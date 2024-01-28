Tiger sighting ignites hopes of boost in wildlife tourism

Alipurduar: Following the Neora Valley sightings, the recent sighting of a Royal Bengal Tiger in Buxa Tiger Reserve (BTR, ) in Alipurduar, has sparked excitement among both the forest department and North Bengal’s tourism industry. During a visit on January 25, Debarshi Biswas, a resident of Dumdum, Kolkata, and his family had spotted a tiger in the Buxa Tiger Reserve. Tourist guide Nitai Bhattacharya from Rajabhatkhawa, who was accompanying the family, confirmed the sighting.



Debarshi Biswas recounted: “During the afternoon jungle safari, while seated in the front of the car, we had a clear sighting of the tiger. Briefly emerging from the deep forest onto the road, the majestic creature vanished back into the wilderness after a few moments. It was an unexpected and unforgettable experience.” Nitai Bhattacharya, a seasoned guide for almost 20 years, shared: “While driving during the jungle safari, a passenger in the front seat first spotted the tiger. Despite everyone having mobile phones, the sheer excitement prevented anyone from capturing a picture.”

Though there was a tiger sighting in Neora Valley in Kalimpong district in 2017, the Buxa Tiger Reserve had not reported tiger presence for nearly two decades. To reintroduce tigers into the reserve, the state forest department had joined hands with the National Tiger Conservation Authority. Efforts included establishing a steady prey base, releasing herbivores, and maintaining sufficient grasslands. The ongoing resettlement of two forest villages of the BTR outside the forest, with plans for seven more relocations, aims to create a conducive environment for the tiger population. In 2021, a trap camera had captured a tiger in the BTR, with more photos (trap camera sightings) emerging in the subsequent years.

Praveen Kaswan, Deputy Field Director, BTR (West), stated: “We have consistently affirmed the existence of tigers in the BTR. The 760 sq km deep forest of BTR is definitely a home to tigers. We hope that such sightings will create more enthusiasm among the public.”

The presence of tigers in North Bengal injects new hope into the local tourism industry. Biplab De, Joint Secretary of The Dooars Tourism Development Welfare Society, commented: “Tourists recognise North Bengal for its scenic beauty. With tiger sightings in Neora Valley and BTR, tourists can enjoy thrilling jungle safaris, significantly boosting wildlife tourism in this region.”