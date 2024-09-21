Tiger Safari at Bengal Safari Park set to reopen after renovations

Siliguri: After being closed for nearly two months, the popular Tiger Safari at Bengal Safari Park will reopen on September 21, much to the excitement of visitors. During the closure, guests could only view the tigers in cages. Starting Saturday, the tigers will once again roam freely in their open enclosures.



According to Bengal Safari Park authorities, the Tiger Safari was temporarily halted to allow for emergency renovation and expansion work in the tiger enclosure. Vijay Kumar, the park’s director, explained: “Emergency renovation of the enclosure was necessary ahead of the upcoming Puja season. That is why the Tiger Safari was closed. However, the work is now complete, and the safari will resume from Saturday.”

Bengal Safari Park, sprawling over 297 hectares, is renowned for its open Tiger Safari, where visitors stay inside buses while the tigers roam freely within the enclosure. This unique experience has long captivated tourists, drawing large crowds to the park.

Over time, the tiger population at the park has grown, leading the park authorities to expand the safari area as part of the renovation project. Currently, the park is home to 15 tigers, with three having been sent to other zoos.

In addition to the Tiger Safari, the construction of the lion enclosure at the park is nearing completion. However, the launch of the new attraction has been delayed, as Tanaya, the resident lioness, is pregnant. Officials have indicated that the Lion Safari will open once she has given birth and the necessary preparations are in place.

With the reopening of the Tiger Safari and the upcoming Lion Safari, Bengal Safari Park is expected to witness a surge in visitors, eager to witness the wonders of wildlife.