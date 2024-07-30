Tiger Hill to get new observatory gallery and deck

Darjeeling: The tourism department of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) has labelled the existing pavilion at Tiger Hill, Darjeeling as an unsafe and flawed structure and plans to dismantle it. It will be replaced by a state-of-the-art “Observatory Gallery and Deck” with modern amenities.



The tourism department of the GTA invited tourism stakeholders to watch a PowerPoint presentation of the proposed construction on Monday.

“We invited suggestions on what more amenities can be incorporated to make it a world-class experience for the visiting tourists. This year the highest recorded footfall at Tiger Hills was 2300 on a single day with an average of around 1500 daily. However, there have been numerous complaints from the tourism stakeholders regarding the existing pavilion. We went and saw for ourselves and found it unsafe,” stated Norden Sherpa, GTA Sabhasad in charge of tourism.

He stated that there were repeated complaints from the tour guides as well as taxi operators that sunrise can be viewed from only one part of the existing structure and that too during winters the structure obstructs the sunrise. They also complained of seepages from the roof and lack of safety.

“We inspected the structure and have decided to dismantle it. In its place, we will come up with a state-of-the-art Observatory Gallery and Deck that will provide a 270-degree view. The structure will boast modern amenities, including central heating, a restaurant and a cafeteria along with a wellness centre for exercising and yoga. We will install telescopes on the terrace also. There will be a medical facility along with the provision of a lift for the elderly. We will have a recreation room for drivers with provision to accommodate around 1200 vehicles,” added Sherpa. He stated that once the Detail Project Report (DPR) is prepared and the amount sanctioned, work will begin.

A tender of around Rs 3.75 crore had been awarded for the existing gallery in 2014. Work had started but was not completed.“We have already sent a termination letter to the agency that had been executing the earlier work,”

stated Sherpa.

Tiger Hill at an altitude of 2590m, 13 km from Darjeeling town is located in the Sinchal Wildlife Sanctuary.

“The NGT stricture excludes the pavilion portion. We will also have a proper waste management system. The restaurant and cafeteria are important so that tourists spend more time in Tiger Hill and not just in the mornings,” added Sherpa.