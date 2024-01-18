Tiger Hill a new tourist hotspot in Malda

Malda: ‘Tiger Hill’ is now in Malda. This place has come up to promote tourism centered round an age-old small hillock and a pond in Jagdalla Gram Panchayat (GP) of Bamongola Block. The GP and block decided to beautify the area in 2020 and the result is several picnic goers visiting the place during the winter season.



Every day, hundreds of cars pour into Jagdalla not only from Malda but also from adjacent districts to see ‘Mini Tiger Hill’. As a result the socio-economic base of the area is also changing.

This place is just 50 km from the English Bazar district headquarters. Before Pakua Hat on the way to Bamangola, it is only 3 kilometers from Baromile Bus Stop. The road is as steep here as someone climbing a hill and one can see a huge pond surrounded by greenery. The place has been called ‘Tiger Hill’ for a long time due to its height. Some locals also call it ‘The Wall’ and some say that the people in the area once fought in support of the ‘Kouravas’ in Mahabharat. But any authentic historical reference is not available.

Jaideb Lahiri, headmaster of Dalla High School, said: “The place was greener before and taking the scope of a dense forest some unlawful activities were also done there, as the locals say. But during my service tenure here for almost 25 years, it has been loved by people as a picnic spot.”

Concrete seats have been made to sit and drinking water facilities with toilets have also been made available for the visitors. Raju Kundu, BDO Bamangola, said: ‘’The area was created naturally. The then BDO took initiative to make this place a tourist centre. Some work is also done from Jagdalla GP. A large culvert, high mast tower, digging of ponds, seating, drinking water for tourists, and toilets have been constructed. In the new financial year, to enhance the beautification of the area, more funds will be allocated.” Jeeban Das, a picnic goer, said: “The picturesque surroundings of Tiger Hill impressed us. If you come here once, you will want to come again. There’s also police personnel patrolling in the area to make us feel safe.”