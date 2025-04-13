Ticket checker apprehends thief on-board Duronto Express

Sealdah: The Chief Inspector of Tickets (CIT), Sealdah, successfully apprehended a theft suspect on-board the 12260 Duronto Express (Bikaner-Sealdah) on Saturday, April 12, after a passenger raised an alarm regarding the snatching of her belongings.

The incident occurred in coach B/10 when an unidentified man allegedly snatched mobile phones, a purse and a gold necklace from a female passenger named Swaranalata Joshi (45), who was travelling on berth number 05. Hearing her cries for help, the Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) present nearby responded promptly.

CIT, Sealdah, Manash Adhikary, acted swiftly with the support of fellow passengers, the coach attendant and other ticket checking staff. The accused was apprehended within the coach itself and the stolen items were recovered and returned to the passenger.

The accused was later handed over to the Government Railway Police (GRP) at Sealdah station.

Railway officials credited the swift action to the increased motivation of frontline Railway staff, driven by Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (Sr DCM), Sealdah, Jasram Meena’s leadership.