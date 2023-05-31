‘Thursday Haat’ promotes local products in Kalimpong

Stressing on “Vocal for Local” the ‘Thursday Haat’ (farmers’ market) in Kalimpong is creating ripples. The weekly market that had commenced on May 18, is already a hot favourite among both the residents and the tourists alike. From local and organic agricultural produce, dairy products, flowers to handicrafts and food, everything local is available in this Haat.

“We organise street festivals promoting local products twice every year in Kalimpong. As the response is excellent along with business, we thought that a weekly market on the same lines should be started so that local products get a good sustainable platform,” stated Sandip Jain, a resident of Kalimpong. The initiative was taken up by Akash Multipurpose Service Cooperative Society Ltd. “We have been promoting local produce and have also been spreading awareness that youths should stay back and try their hands at entrepreneurship rather than migrating from the hills in search of job opportunities. However the biggest problem we saw is that there were enough local products but there was no market or platform from where they could be sold,” stated Narendra Kumar Tamang of the society, talking to Millennium Post.

They then decided that a weekly farmers’ market at Hatt Bazar, the main marketplace of Kalimpong town would be the apt solution for this. “We decided on Thursday as the daily marker remains closed on this day hence we could hold the special farmer’s market at the same place on Thursdays” added Tamang. They then approached the Kalimpong Municipality and the shop owners of Haat Bazar for necessary permission. They readily agreed. An agreement was inked.

“Response has been excellent on the first day we had 448 sellers. On the second Thursday of the stall we had more than 500 stalls. We are expecting more than 600 on June 1” added Tamang. The market sells local and organic vegetables, dairy products like paneer and churpi; flowers; handmade soap; pickle; spices; meat products; honey; handicrafts and handloom. “I immediately became a fan of local cuisine. I tasted nearly everything from Alu Thukpa to Sel Roti and Alu Dum,” stated Sharbani Das, a tourist from Kolkata.

“It is an excellent initiative. We will provide all support for any such kind of initiative that promotes local produce and products,” stated

R Vimala, District Magistrate, Kalimpong.