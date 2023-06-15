Thunderstorms to hit various South Bengal dists: MeT

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore issued an alert saying that thunderstorms will occur in various South Bengal districts in the evening hours till Monday while North Bengal districts will receive heavy rainfall.



The MeT office said that South Bengal districts like North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly, East Midnapore and West Midnapore, Purulia and Kolkata will receive thundershowers in the next couple of days. The other districts — Nadia, Jhargram, Bankura, Murshidabad, East Burdwan, West Burdwan, Birbhum may receive thunderstorms and lightning. Orange alert has been issued for the districts like Birbhum, East Midnapore, West Midnapore as they will witness heat wave conditions.

Monsoon rain is expected to enter South Bengal between June 18 and 21.

Severe heatwave situations will prevail in western districts on June 17-18. The MeT office said that some districts in South Bengal will witness heat waves in the next couple of days. The MeT office also said that there is no heatwave alert for Kolkata but the city dwellers will continue to see hot and humid conditions.

People may get relief from the hot and humid conditions after monsoon rain hits South Bengal. There may be scattered rainfall in some places in the next few days but it will not bring any relief from the heat. There will be heavy rainfall in North Bengal as the monsoon has already entered the region while South Bengal districts continue to experience summer heat.