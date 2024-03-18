Thunderstorms to hit several South Bengal dists in next 48 hrs: MeT

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted thunderstorms in several South Bengal districts in the next 48 hours.



A strong breeze measuring 40-50 kmph may be sweeping through various districts in South Bengal.

It will stop raining from Wednesday. The coastal districts may, however, receive scattered rainfall on Wednesday as well, said the MeT office. Light to moderate rainfall may occur in East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Jhargram, North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas and Howrah on Wednesday.

The MeT office also said that it may rain in the hilly regions of North Bengal from Wednesday due to the impact of western disturbances.

A cyclonic circulation that was situated over Odisha brought moderate to heavy rain to the city and other South Bengal districts in the past 48 hours. It continued to drizzle till late in the evening on Friday in most parts of Kolkata. Several South Bengal districts received rainfall along with strong breeze on Saturday evening as well. The rain brought respite from the heat. An increase in moisture incursions from the Bay of Bengal caused two mild spells of rain this week in Kolkata and some other south Bengal districts.

The weather office has also predicted that the temperature may drop in various South Bengal districts in the next 3 days. On March 11, the maximum temperature touched 32.2° C, climbing past the 32° C mark for the first time this year. March temperature had remained below normal before that. The highest temperature in Kolkata and around remained at around 32.5 degree Celsius while the lowest temperature was recorded at 22 degree Celsius on Sunday.

Temperature in the middle of last week had hit 36 degree Celsius in Panagarh in West Burdwan while Bankura registered the highest temperature of the day at 35.1. Burdwan in East Burdwan registered the highest temperature at 35 degree Celsius, Sriniketan in Birbhum 33.4, Asansol in West Burdwan 34.4, Dum Dum 33.6, Salt Lake 33.8, Alipore 32.4.