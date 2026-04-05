Thunderstorms set to lash city

Kolkata: After a spell of hot and humid conditions, Kolkata and several districts of South Bengal are set to witness a phase of enhanced thunderstorm activity over the next few days, according to the latest weather bulletin.



The city experienced discomfort for the past few days as high humidity combined with steady temperatures created oppressive conditions, particularly during afternoon hours.

However, relief is on the horizon. From Sunday onwards, light to moderate rain and thundershowers are expected across multiple districts, including parts of western and central South Bengal. Kolkata may also experience intermittent rain, accompanied by gusty winds and lightning at isolated places.

The intensity of weather activity is likely to increase between April 6 and April 9, with thunderstorms forecast across almost all districts of South Bengal. Wind speeds could reach up to 50–60 kmph in some areas, raising concerns about possible damage to trees, temporary structures, and power lines. Urban disruptions, including traffic

slowdowns and reduced visibility, are also likely during intense spells.

Meteorologists have indicated a gradual drop in daytime temperatures by a few degrees during this period, offering respite from the prevailing heat.