‘Thunderstorms predicted in coastal districts in next 24 hours’

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted that there may be thunderstorms in the coastal districts in the next 24 hours while the intensity of rainfall will increase in South Bengal districts from Wednesday. The city may receive light to moderate rainfall.

The MeT office also said the intensity of rainfall will be reduced in North Bengal from Wednesday. The monsoon axis has been stretching from Gorakhpur in UP up to Manipur via Bhagalpur in Bihar and Malda in Bengal. A low pressure will form over Bangladesh in the next 24 hours.

Several districts in North Bengal, including Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar received heavy rainfall in the past 24 hours. Scattered rainfall was reported in Malda, North Dinajpur and South Dinajpur. On the other hand, there may be heavy to very heavy rainfall in West Midnapore, Purulia, Bankura and Jhargram in the next 48 hours.

The MeT office said that there has been a deficit in rainfall yet in Gangetic Bengal. Data shows that there was a rainfall deficit of 29 per cent. In Kolkata, there was a 40 per cent deficit in rainfall. There was no deficit rainfall in North Bengal. The city and its adjoining districts received light to moderate rainfall in the past 24 hours. Rainfall will intensify from Wednesday. The sky will mostly remain cloudy. Kolkata registered its lowest temperature at 26.6 degree Celsius on Monday while the highest temperature was recorded at 30.5 degree Celsius on Sunday.

Several North Bengal districts, including Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, and Alipurduar received heavy to very heavy rainfall in the past 48 hours.

Orange alert had been issued for the North Bengal districts. According to the MeT office prediction, North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, Murshidabad, Nadia,

Birbhum will receive thunderstorms and lightning.