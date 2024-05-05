‘Thunderstorms likely to occur over districts across Bengal’

Kolkata: Thunderstorms with lightning along with gusty wind speed and thunder squall activity are likely to occur over districts across Bengal giving some relief to the otherwise high temperature and uncomfortable weather prevailing for the past few weeks.



“Mainly dry westerly to northwesterly wind at lower levels continue to prevail over the region and due to strong solar insolation heatwave condition is very likely to prevail over some districts in South Bengal on Sunday,” the Regional Meteorological Department informed on Sunday.

They have predicted light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms in all the South Bengal districts except for Kolkata and Howrah from May 5 to May 12. Kolkata and Howrah districts will get the rain spell from May 6 to May 12. Even though heatwave conditions prevailed in Jhargram, West Medinipur and Bankura on Sunday, they may get relief from May 6 as well.

Due to squally weather with maximum wind speed reaching 45-55 kilometres per hour to prevail along and off the West Bengal coast from May 6 to May 8, the warning has been issued to fishermen.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea during this duration.

The temperature in the city cooled down on Sunday, from the usual 40-41 degree Celsius, the maximum temperature has come down to 37.2 degree Celsius and the minimum temperature recorded on Sunday was 29.3 degree Celsius. The city and its adjoining areas like Dum Dum, Salt Lake, Barrackpore and Barasat witnessed the highest temperature over 42 degree Celsius in the past couple of days.

Given the scorching heat, most of the private schools in the city had decided to shift to online mode. The state government issued a notice a few days ago to prepone the summer break to April 22 from May 6.