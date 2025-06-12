Thunderstorms likely in South Bengal in next 3 days, says MeT

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted that the weather system in South Bengal will change after June 12 and monsoon will enter all the districts of South Bengal before June 20.

Almost all the South Bengal districts will receive thunderstorms accompanied with gusty wind in the next three days. Several North Bengal districts will receive heavy rainfall in the weekend. Thudershowers may occur in various districts of North Bengal. Monsoon reached North Bengal a week ahead of the expected date of June 5 and touched

Kerala on May 24, eight days before schedule.

Monsoon currents over Bay of Bengal, which needed to strengthen and advance for the monsoon to arrive in south Bengal, remained weak. As a result, South Bengal districts have witnessed dry and humid weather. Temperature also remained on the higher side in Kolkata.

The city on Monday recorded a maximum temperature of 35.4°C which remained mostly unchanged till Wednesday. Kolkata on Wednesday registered the lowest temperature of the day at 28 degree Celsius which is 0.8 degree above normal. The highest temperature stood at 35.2 on Tuesday.

According to the weather office, the usual monsoon onset period has begun. The normal onset date is June 10. Generally, Bengal is covered by monsoon currents by June 15. But it varies from year to year, and a delay of up to seven days is considered normal.