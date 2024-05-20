Thunderstorms likely in next 48 hours: MeT

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore on Monday predicted thunderstorms and lightning in several South Bengal districts in the next 48 hours. Several districts received moderate to heavy rainfall on Monday afternoon as the fifth phase of Lok Sabha polls occurred in a few districts.



People in South Bengal may witness hot and sultry weather till the afternoon hours while thunderstorms may happen in the afternoon hours. Kolkata and several South Bengal districts received rainfall on Monday afternoon. People in South Bengal may also witness a similar weather where several parts may receive rains and thunderstorms accompanied with strong breeze measuring 40-60 kmph. The situation may continue till Wednesday.

Several North Bengal districts received heavy rainfall on Monday. The intensity of rainfall will decrease in South Bengal in the next 24 hours.

Kolkata on Monday registered its lowest temperature of the day at 29.5 degree Celsius while the highest temperature was recorded at 36.6 degree Celsius on Sunday. People in the western districts may undergo heatwave conditions towards the end of the week.

The MeT office had earlier predicted that some of South Bengal districts, including Kolkata, might receive rainfall on the day of fifth phase election on May 20. Several south Bengal districts like Birbhum, East Burdwan, Purulia, Bankura, Jhargram, West Midnapore may receive light rainfall.

According to the MeT office prediction, heatwave is again going to haunt the people in some of the South Bengal districts with the mercury expected to go up by 3-4 degree Celsius towards the end of the week.

The MeT office said that the weather will mostly stay dry. Some of the North Bengal districts may receive rainfall in the next few days. Though, there may be scattered rainfall in some pockets in the coastal regions as well.

Many of the South Bengal districts may witness the highest temperature at 40 degree Celsius soon. Kolkata is expected to touch 38 degree Celsius in the weekend while the western districts may touch 42.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the southwest monsoon is likely to advance into the South Andaman Sea region by the end of this week. If realised, this would make a timely onset of the monsoon over Southeast Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood areas.