Thunderstorms likely between July 26 & August 1: MeT

Kolkata: Light to moderate rain or thunderstorms are likely to take place over the districts of South Bengal between July 26 and August 1 as a low pressure area has formed over the North Bay of Bengal and adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh and Gangetic West Bengal.

A depression is likely to form over the North Bay of Bengal in the next 48 hours as a cyclone is found to be active over the Gangetic West Bengal and Bangladesh.

According to the Alipore weather office, a cyclone over Gangetic West Bengal and Bangladesh has reportedly been observed which may turn into a depression. On Friday, Alipore weather office issued a yellow warning and predicted heavy rainfall (07-11cm) and thunderstorm with lightning likely to occur at one or two places of East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Jhargram, Bankura, Purulia and South 24-Parganas districts between July 27 and July 30. For the fishermen, an alert has been raised mentioning that squally weather with surface wind speed reaching 40-50 kilometre per hour gusting to 60 kilometre per hour is very likely to take place over North and West Central Bay of Bengal along and off West Bengal coast during next 24 hours.

Sea conditions are likely to be rough to very rough. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the deep sea area of North and West Central Bay of Bengal along and off the West Bengal Coast during next 24 hours.