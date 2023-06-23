‘Thunderstorms & lightning to hit several parts of South Bengal in next 48 hrs’

Kolkata: There has been heavy rainfall alert for various South Bengal districts over the weekend while in North Bengal there will be heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next 48 hours.



The MeT office in Alipore said that there may be heavy rainfall in Kolkata and other South Bengal districts from Saturday to Monday.

There is also a possibility of thunderstorms and lightning in several parts of South Bengal in the next 48 hours. More than 12 people died across the state after being struck by lightning last Wednesday.

“Monsoon has reached almost all parts of South Bengal. It is yet to enter some pockets of Jhargram, Purulia, East Midnapore and West Midnapore and Purulia.

Monsoon will cover the remaining pockets in the next 24 hours. Despite the rains, the humidity-related discomfort will continue to haunt the people in several South Bengal districts. The intensity of rainfall will be higher in Jhargram, Bankura, East Midnapore, West Midnapore and South 24-Parganas,” a weather official said.

There will be heavy rainfall in various North Bengal districts like Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri in the next 48 hours. The onset of the Monsoon in South Bengal was delayed by El Nino and Cyclone “Biparjoy”. Monsoon rain was expected to enter South Bengal on June 11.

The MeT office had earlier hinted that the upcoming southwest monsoon season may be delayed and shortened with a skewed distribution of rainfall among various regions.

The city on Friday registered its lowest temperature at 28 degree Celsius while the highest temperature remained at around 32 degree Celsius. On Saturday, the highest temperature will remain at 34 degree Celsius while the lowest temperature may stand at 28.

Red alert issued for various North Bengal districts as there will be heavy rainfall as several districts in the North will continue to receive rainfall