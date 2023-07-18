‘Thunderstorms, lightning likely in various South Bengal dists’

Kolkata: It may continue to rain in several South Bengal districts till Friday while the coastal districts will receive heavy rainfall in the next couple of days, predicted the Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore.



An alert has been issued for the districts like West Midnapore, East Midnapore and Jhargram which may receive heavy to very heavy rainfall.

According to the weather office prediction, East Burdwan, West Burdwan, Birbhum, and Murshidabad will receive light to moderate rainfall.

Several districts in South Bengal, including Kolkata, received rainfall on Monday morning. The sky remained partially cloudy from the morning.

The MeT office has said that there may be thunderstorms and lightning in various South Bengal districts.

The MeT office said that the low pressure that had formed over North West Bay of Bengal already turned into a depression resulting in rains in several parts of South Bengal. Another low pressure will form over the Bay of Bengal on Tuesday. It will further intensify rainfall in South Bengal.

Intensity of rainfall may slightly decrease from Wednesday and Thursday. The situation may improve after Friday, the MeT office said. There may be more rainfall in several districts on Friday. A yellow alert has been issued for Friday as there may be some more rainfall. There was scattered rainfall in Gangetic Bengal last week but it failed to bring relief to the people in South Bengal from hot and humid conditions.

The MeT office on Sunday warned that there might be heavy rainfall in the coastal districts of Bengal in the next 48 hours.

Due to anticipation of formation of North-South trough and strong moisture incursion from Bay of Bengal, enhanced rainfall activity and heavy to very heavy rainfall occurred over North Bengal for the past few days. The onset of monsoon in South Bengal has been delayed this year by El Nino and Cyclone “Biparjoy”. Monsoon was expected to enter South Bengal on June 11 but hit the region two weeks later.