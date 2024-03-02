‘Thunderstorms in several parts of south Bengal on Sunday, Monday’

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore on Friday predicted that several south Bengal districts will witness thunderstorms on Sunday and Monday.

The temperature may soar up to 32 degree Celsius in the next couple of days in various South Bengal districts.

The MeT office has issued a yellow alert for south Bengal on Sunday and Monday. There may be moderate to heavy rainfall in the districts like West Midnapore, West Burdwan, Jhargram, Purulia, Bankura, Birbhum, and Murshidabad.

A strong breeze measuring 30-50 kmph may be sweeping through several parts of south Bengal mostly in western districts of Bengal. There may be a change in weather in North Bengal as well. Darjeeling and Kalimpong in the north will receive thundershower on Sunday and Monday.

“Due to a weather change and the impact of western disturbances, temperature is expected to go up in south Bengal in the next 48 hours. A western disturbance is going to enter the North West parts of the country. Highest temperature may touch 32 degree Celsius in Kolkata in the next few days,” MeT office prediction said. Kolkata registered its highest temperature at 30.1 degree Celsius on Friday while the lowest temperature of the day remained at around 21 degree Celsius. The city on Thursday registered the highest temperature at 31 degree Celsius. Mercury will hover between 21-31 degree Celsius in Kolkata in the next 24 hours.

The temperature has been fluctuating in the state for more than the last one month. On January 13, the city registered its lowest temperature at 12.6 degrees while on January 18 it shot up to 16.3 degree Celsius. On January 21, the lowest temperature stood at 15.2 degrees while on January 22 it again dropped to 12.1. Kolkata on last Tuesday registered the highest temperature at 29.2 degree Celsius while the lowest temperature of the day hovered at around 19.1

degree Celsius.