‘Thunderstorms, heavy rain likely till May 21’

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore on Saturday forecast thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds and heavy rainfall in several districts of Bengal till May 21. Several south Bengal districts will receive thudershowers on Sunday as well. The situation will improve from Thursday next week. According to the MeT office, South Bengal districts which have been experiencing high daytime temperatures and heatwave conditions in some places for the past several days may witness a change in weather owing to the formation of a trough extending from northwest Uttar Pradesh to East Bangladesh across Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal.

A senior weather official said that the presence of favourable wind patterns and moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal will trigger thunderstorms with gusty winds. It will also be accompanied with heavy rainfall in many south Bengal districts. Some of the north Bengal districts may also receive rainfall. According to the MeT office, thunderstorm will take place in Purulia, Bankura, East Burdwan, West Burdwan, Birbhum, Darjeeling and Kalimpong.

Many other districts may also experience light to moderate rainfall with gusty winds and thunderstorms till May 21. Heavy rainfall will continue in 6 north Bengal districts till next Wednesday. Heavy rainfall may also take place in North Dinajpur, South Dinajpur, Malda till Wednesday. Kolkata on Saturday registered the lowest temperature of the day at 29.2 degrees Celsius which was 2.5 degree above normal. The city’s temperature will hover between 28 and 36 degree Celsius in the next 24 hours. Earlier this week, an upper air cyclonic circulation hovered over east Bihar and adjoining Sub-Himalayan West Bengal. The trough from above cyclonic circulation over east Bihar and adjoining Sub-Himalayan Bengal to south Chhattisgarh ran from above cyclonic circulation over east Bihar and adjoining Sub Himalayan West Bengal to north Rayalaseema across Jharkhand, Vidarbha, Telangana causing this weather conditions.