Thunderstorms, brief rain to continue in city over next few days

Kolkata: After light rain lashed parts of South Bengal on Tuesday, the unsettled weather is likely to persist over the next few days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.



Several districts, including Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, North and South 24 Parganas, recorded brief spells of rain accompanied by cloudy skies, bringing slight relief from the prevailing dry conditions.

According to the weather department, a favourable atmospheric pattern is expected to trigger further light to moderate showers across southern districts through the week.

The Met office has also indicated the possibility of thunderstorms and gusty winds in isolated pockets, particularly during the afternoon and evening hours.

While no warning of heavy rainfall has been issued so far, residents have been advised to remain cautious during thunderstorms.

Temperatures are expected to remain near normal, though increased humidity may lead to discomfort.

According to officials, the intermittent rain may continue till mid-week before conditions gradually improve, with cloudy skies likely to dominate the region in the coming days.