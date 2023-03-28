Thunderstorms and lightning may hit state on Friday, Saturday

KOLKATA: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted that thunderstorms and lightning may occur across the state on Friday and Saturday.



Strong winds may sweep through various South Bengal districts. The coastal districts will receive maximum rainfall, the MeT office warned. Some of the South Bengal districts may receive rainfall till Monday next week.“Moderate to heavy rainfall in various South Bengal districts Sunday. Intensity of rainfall will be higher in the coastal districts. The rainfall may intensify on Saturday. Various south Bengal districts including the coastal areas will witness thundershowers and lightning from Friday to Saturday. There may be some scattered rainfall in some pockets of Kolkata. The situation will improve from Monday,” a weather official said.

The districts like Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar and Jalpaiguri will also witness thundershowers and lightning in the next four days. The lowest temperature in the city remained at around 24.7 degree Celsius on Tuesday which was 1 degree above normal. The highest temperature was registered at around 32 degree Celsius.

According to the MeT office, a western disturbance is likely to hit the western parts of the country on Wednesday. There is a low-pressure area near Bangladesh.