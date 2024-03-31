Thunderstorm strikes Jalpaiguri, at least 4 dead, over 300 injured

Siliguri: A severe thunderstorm reportedly left a trail of destruction in three districts — Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar and Alipurduar — on Sunday. Till the report was filed, the death toll had reached four and over 300 persons were reportedly injured. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee rushed to Jalpaiguri on Sunday night to take stock of the situation and meet the cyclone-affected people. TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee is in constant touch with the local leadership of Jalpaiguri.



Taking to X, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote: “Sad to know that sudden heavy rainfall and stormy winds brought disasters today afternoon in some Jalpaiguri-Maynaguri areas, with loss of human lives, injuries, house damages, uprooting of trees and electricity poles etc. District and block administration, police, DMG and QRT teams swung into disaster management operations and provided relief. Affected people are being shifted to safer places. The district administration will provide compensation to next of kin in the case of deaths and the injured as per rules and following the MCC. I stand with the affected families and I am sure district administration will continue to take all measures to provide rescue and relief.”

Many areas of Jalpaiguri and Maynaguri blocks were struck by a sudden thunderstorm on Sunday afternoon. Along with uprooted trees, the roofs of residential houses and school buildings were blown away. Several houses suffered damage from falling trees, resulting in four fatalities. Electricity connections have been disrupted in the affected areas due to uprooted electricity poles. Weathermen feel that it could be a mini tornado that has struck the area.

Tamjit Chakraborty, Sub Divisional Officer of Jalpaiguri Sadar, stated: “Civil Defense Teams have been dispatched to the affected areas and rescue operations are underway. The police administration is also on site. The Block Development Officers (BDOs) have been instructed to assist the affected families and take appropriate action immediately.”

The storm hit at around 3:30 pm on Sunday, wreaking havoc for 7 to 8 minutes before subsiding. Destruction occurred in the Sen Para area of Ward 3 of Jalpaiguri municipal area and South Sukanta Nagar of Kharia Gram Panchayat area. Tin roofs in the area were blown away, resulting in the death of Dijendra Narayan Sarkar (52), who was crushed by a fallen tree in South Sukanta Nagar.

Civil defense rescue teams promptly arrived at Dakshin Sukant Nagar Colony and Sen Para area, along with IC Jalpaiguri Kotwali Sanjay Dutta and police personnel.

Furthermore, extensive damage occurred in the Zamindar Para area of Patkatapara Gram Panchayat, where many tin roofs were blown away, and houses were damaged by fallen trees. Kalyan Roy and Biswanath Roy, local residents, described being engulfed by the storm for a few minutes, with several houses losing their roofs and others sustaining structural damage.

A 70-year-old woman named Upasna Das was injured when a tree fell on her house and was subsequently taken to Super Specialty Hospital for treatment.

According to Jalpaiguri Kotwali Police Station, a woman named Anima Mondal (48) died during the storm while crossing the road.

Her body was recovered and sent for post-mortem examination to determine the cause of death.

Meanwhile, the storm also affected the Barnish area of Maynaguri Block, prompting the block administration to send a team to assess the damage. Here Samar Roy (64) and Jogen Barman (56) are reported dead.

“On the Chief Minister’s instructions, I immediately called off the election campaign and rushed to the Jalpaiguri Sadar Hospital. Two patients have been shifted to North Bengal Medical College and a private nursing home with severe head injuries. The district administration and civil administration are on spot and are overseeing rescue and relief operations. After I visit Barnish and take stock of the situation, I will relay the updates to the Chief Minister,” stated Siliguri Corporation Mayor Gautam Deb.

“It was a severe thunderstorm activity that was forecasted earlier. Wind speeds reached 40 km per hour. There are thunderstorm warnings for next few days also,” stated Gopinath Raha of the Indian Meteorological Department.

State ministers, including Bulu Chik Baraik, and political party leaders visited the affected areas.

Governor C V Ananda Bose has set up an emergency cell in the Raj Bhavan to deal with the storm in Jalpaiguri. Major Nikhil Kumar, ADC to the Governor will be the nodal officer of the Cell. The Governor is in touch with the Disaster Management Authority in Delhi.

He requested the NDMA to rush more reinforcements by way of manpower and materials to Jalpaiguri.

The Governor is also in touch with the Central Home Ministry. He will camp in Jalpaiguri today and visit ground zero and houses of the victims. The Peace Room in Raj Bhavan will be open day and night (Peace Room Helpline No. 033-22001641).