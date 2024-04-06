‘Thunderstorm likely in South Bengal on Sunday-Monday’

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore predicted thunderstorms in several South Bengal districts on Sunday and Monday that will bring down mercury by 2-4 degree Celsius giving a major respite to the people from the hot and humid conditions which are currently prevailing.

The MeT office also said that a strong breeze measuring 50-60 kmph will be sweeping through various South Bengal districts in the evening hours of Sunday and Monday. There will be sudden weather change due to the impact of a low pressure. There may be scattered rainfall in some of the western districts of the state on Saturday as well, according to the weather office forecast. Maximum temperature has already touched 40 degrees Celsius in several districts, including Bankura, Purulia. The Alipore MeT office had already issued a heatwave alert in several South Bengal districts till Saturday. The highest temperature may touch 42 degree Celsius in the districts like Purulia, Bankura, West Burdwan, West Midnapore, Jhargram and Birbhum.

The highest temperature in Kolkata may touch 38 degree Celsius in the next 24 hours and it will drop again following rains on Sunday and Monday. It may rain in several North Bengal districts as well on Sunday and Monday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD), forecast heatwave conditions over Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand from April 5-6. However, cyclonic circulations over Bangladesh and Assam will bring much-needed rainfall. Accordingly, light to moderate amounts of rain could impact some parts of Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand from Sunday to Monday. Several South Bengal districts which were recently placed on a heatwave alert, will also relish these rains. “The city of joy will witness moderate rain and thunderstorms from Sunday to Monday, which will help bring down daytime temperatures by 2-4 degree Celsius. After this brief respite, the mercury will begin climbing again and likely to reach 37-38°C after Wednesday in Kolkata,” a weather official said.