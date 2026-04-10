Thunderstorm likely across Bengal, says MeT

Kolkata: Kolkata and several districts of South and North Bengal are likely to witness thunderstorms accompanied by rain over the next few days, according to weather officials. The change in weather is being attributed to favourable atmospheric conditions, including moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal and the presence of a trough extending across the region.



In South Bengal,

districts such as Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, and the two 24-Parganas may experience gusty winds, lightning, and moderate rainfall, especially during the afternoon and evening hours.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has indicated that wind speeds could reach up to 40–50 kmph in some areas, raising the possibility of temporary disruptions.

North Bengal districts, including Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, and Alipurduar, are also expected to receive light to moderate rainfall, with isolated thunderstorms.

The hilly regions may see a slight drop in temperature due to cloud cover and precipitation. The weather shift is expected to bring some relief from the prevailing heat and humidity, particularly in the southern districts. However, authorities have advised residents to remain cautious during thunderstorm activity, especially in open areas, and to avoid sheltering under trees during lightning.

The unsettled weather conditions are likely to persist for the next few days, with intermittent spells of rain and thunderstorms across both regions of the state.