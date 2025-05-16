Thunderstorm alert in South Bengal districts in next 48 hours

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore has issued an alert for thunderstorms that are likely to hit several South Bengal districts in the next 48 hours. Mercury will go down in almost all the South Bengal districts giving a respite to the people from scorching summer heat.

Orange alert has been issued for seven districts while yellow alert was issued for Kolkata adjoining districts. According to the MeT office prediction, thunderstorms with gusty wind (speed reaching 40-50 kmph), lightning and light to moderate rain very likely to occur in various places of Birbhum, Murshidabad, Purulia, Bankura, West Midnapore and West Burdwan on Friday. Thunderstorms with gusty wind 30-40 kmph, lightning, light to moderate rainfall are likely to occur in rest districts of South Bengal. On Saturday, thunderstorms with gusty wind measuring 40-50 kmph, lightning and light to moderate rain very likely to occur at one or two places over Purulia, East Burdwan, West Burdwan, Bankura, Jhargram, Birbhum and Murshidabad districts of South Bengal. Thunderstorms with gusty wind 30-40 kmph, lightning may occur at one or two places over all the districts of South Bengal.

“The upper air cyclonic circulation over east Bihar and adjoining Sub-Himalayan West Bengal at 0.9 km above mean sea level persists.

The trough from above cyclonic circulation over east Bihar and adjoining Sub-Himalayan West Bengal to south Chhattisgarh now runs from above cyclonic circulation over east Bihar and adjoining Sub Himalayan West Bengal to north Rayalaseema across Jharkhand, Vidarbha, Telangana at 0.9 km above mean sea level,” said the MeT office in its bulletin.

According to the MeT office prediction, several North Bengal districts may also receive scattered rainfall. Some parts in the north will, however, receive heavy rainfall with a strong breeze 40-50 kmph sweeping through the region.