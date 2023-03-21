Thundershowers: ‘Orange alert’ sounded in several S Bengal dists

Kolkata: Thundershowers accompanied by strong breeze may be witnessed by the people in various South Bengal districts with the Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore issuing ‘orange alerts’ for these districts.



The MeT office prediction said that districts like Jhargram, West Midnapore, South 24-Parganas may receive thundershowers in the next 24 hours with a wind measuring 40-50 kmph sweeping through the districts.

‘Orange alert’ has been issued in these districts. The MeT office also issued a ‘yellow alert’ on Tuesday for the districts like Howrah, North 24-Parganas, South 24-Parganas, Howrah, Kolkata where there will be light rainfall in the next 24 hours.

Various North Bengal districts will also receive rainfall. Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, South Dinajpur, North Dinajpur will receive light rainfall in the next 48 hours, the weather office said.

The MeT had said that several North Bengal and South Bengal districts witnessed a gush of wind measuring 30-40 kmph accompanied with intermittent light rainfall for the past couple of days.

Heavy rainfall had hit 10 districts across Bengal on Sunday. Weather conditions will improve from Thursday.

The sky in various South Bengal districts remained partially cloudy on Tuesday morning.

There had been a change in the weather system due to a clash between easterly and west winds and also because of formation of a cyclonic circulation over Jharkhand and strong moisture incursion from Bay of Bengal.

After a prolonged dry weather the weather system has changed in the last week.

Among the districts that experienced thunderstorms with light to moderate rain include Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, Alipurduar and Kalimpong.

South Bengal districts also received thunderstorms with lightning along with gusty wind at some districts.